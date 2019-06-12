The relations between India and her neighbour, Pakistan, has been very strained in recent times. The terrorist attack at Pulwama and the subsequent bombing by Indian forces in Pakistani territory did not help matters in any way. However, it seems like the neighbours have stooped to a new low, targeting India in a World Cup advertisement where a lookalike of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought in. The advert reportedly mocks Varthaman and is meant to be a jibe. As the video went viral, ace tennis player Sania Mirza lashed out.
Sania is an Indian citizen married to a Pakistani cricketer. She often had to face trolls questioning her nationality and loyalty. The recent advert featuring the Varthaman lookalike came right after a crass advert from India went viral. Sania hates the hostility between the two nations and pointed it out in a tweet. Sania noted that both ads were ‘cringeworthy’ and the upcoming India-Pakistan match does not need any ‘hype’. She urged people to stop marketing the match with rubbish. Sania believes that the situation between India and Pakistan gets enough attention and people should focus on only the game.
The string of adverts didn't go down with many fans. The advert featuring the IAF Wing Commander was criticised by several people in India.
India will be playing a match against Pakistan on June 16 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The match was a hotly debated issue as many wanted India to boycott it following the attack at Pulwama. However, as far as things are going now, the match seems to be on track. Before the super Sunday encounter, India will be going against New Zealand on June 13.