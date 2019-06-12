Debanu Das June 12 2019, 5.50 pm June 12 2019, 5.50 pm

The relations between India and her neighbour, Pakistan, has been very strained in recent times. The terrorist attack at Pulwama and the subsequent bombing by Indian forces in Pakistani territory did not help matters in any way. However, it seems like the neighbours have stooped to a new low, targeting India in a World Cup advertisement where a lookalike of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was brought in. The advert reportedly mocks Varthaman and is meant to be a jibe. As the video went viral, ace tennis player Sania Mirza lashed out.

Sania is an Indian citizen married to a Pakistani cricketer. She often had to face trolls questioning her nationality and loyalty. The recent advert featuring the Varthaman lookalike came right after a crass advert from India went viral. Sania hates the hostility between the two nations and pointed it out in a tweet. Sania noted that both ads were ‘cringeworthy’ and the upcoming India-Pakistan match does not need any ‘hype’. She urged people to stop marketing the match with rubbish. Sania believes that the situation between India and Pakistan gets enough attention and people should focus on only the game.

The string of adverts didn't go down with many fans. The advert featuring the IAF Wing Commander was criticised by several people in India.

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border 🤮 seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019

Shameful for Pakistan to mock our hero #Abhinandan ahead of #INDvsPAK World Cup cricket game. We need to retaliate! pic.twitter.com/BQcLxyQPvH — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 11, 2019

Pigs love living in their own filth.

BTW, Sugar daddy China paid for that cuppa.

Country full of donkeys, beggars and terrorists showing off a cup of tea. Achievement!!! #Abhinandan #TerroristNationPakistan

#Pakistan https://t.co/nai18aDNrL — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 11, 2019

Once again pakistan shows their malicious intents by using #AbhinandanVarthaman in their advertisements and insulting him

He is the pride of our nation and we all are proud of him

He is a symbol of courage and sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/rpMWQ0LAge — Sarthak Rohal (@sarthak_rohal) June 11, 2019

Parody video of Wg. Cdr. #AbhinandanVarthaman by Pakistan is yet another shameless act of Pakis. Now it's time to hit them hard where it's hurt them most. I always stand with my Fauji brother and won't tolerate any act which diminished there valour and sacrifices. @adgpi — Mishra Ji (@_amitmishra) June 11, 2019