  3. Other
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman spent £354million on 'fake' Leonardo Da Vinci

Other

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman spent £354million on 'fake' Leonardo Da Vinci

The Salvator Mundi was purchased by a buyer acting on behalf of The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, it is believed.

back
Ben LewisChinese billionaire Liu YiqianCrown Prince of Saudi ArabiaLeonardo da VinciLondon's National GalleryMohammed bin SalmanPrince Badr bin Abdullah al Saud
nextMeghan Markle is too good for the royal family, claims PR guru who helped launch her UK career

within