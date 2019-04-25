  3. Other
Serena Williams reveals it took 'a lot of effort' to plan Meghan Markle's baby shower

Other

Serena Williams reveals it took 'a lot of effort' to plan Meghan Markle's baby shower

Serena Williams recently elaborated on what it was like to plan the baby shower for her pregnant pal Meghan Markle.

back
Baby ShowerMeghan MarkleMeghan Markle Baby ShowernewsOthersPrince HarryRoyal babySerena Williams
nextPrincess Diana's aide reveals why Prince William really waited so long to marry Kate

within