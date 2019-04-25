Serena Williams reveals it took 'a lot of effort' to plan Meghan Markle's baby shower

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 12.20 am April 25 2019, 12.20 am

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams’ close bonding is well-known to all. As the latter is expecting her first child, Williams did the best of all arrangements for her baby shower. The shower was hosted in New York back in the month of February in the presence of Meghan’s close friends. However, it looks like it wasn’t an easy task. Williams recently opened up to Business Of Fashion and elaborated on what it was like to plan the baby shower for her pregnant pal.

“Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,” Williams told the publication. “I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, ‘Let’s make it perfect. It’s been a lot the last few days,” she added. At the party, the guests enjoyed a lot of delicious food and were also treated to a flower-arranging class. Some of the attendees were Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer, among others.

Reportedly, the party was held at a penthouse, which is a two-storeyed structure on the 16th floor of The Mark hotel located at Upper East Side in New York. It’s designed by Jacques Grange, a French designer.

The sports icon previously told People that Meghan hasn’t changed even a little, in spite of juggling and balancing rightly between performing her role as a duchess and being pregnant for the first time. “I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?’ ” said Serena. “I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

Meanwhile, the world is waiting in eager anticipation for Meghan and Prince Harry to welcome their first child.