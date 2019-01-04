Prince Harry, can we have your real name please?

When it comes to Royal families, the ones from England are the most followed by people around the globe. The fact that the British Empire had invaded all but 22 countries of the World may have something to do with it and for us Indians the reasons can't be very different. So when news of Prince Harry's real name was revealed recently we were a little taken aback. We've known Harry as Harry all this while. Some of our English friends may call him 'Arry' but that's quite alright really considering the stiff upper lip. But Prince Harry it is and has been all this while. Now reports say it isn't and we're like... OK!

So what IS the Duke of Sussex's real name? According to a report in the Cosmopolitan, Harry was called Henry when he was born. The write-up also had a cover from the People Magazine to prove it. In the issue dated October 1, 1984 the headline reads 'Little Prince Henry is checking into the Royal Nursery'. Harry is clearly a diminutive of Henry, though they both use the same number of alphabets. But what can we say, the parents probably decided on Harry because they didn't quite like Henry as much as they thought they did. Plus since they are Royals they didn't quite think it necessary to tell the rest of the janta. It's not like he wouldn't get admission because his Aadhar had a different name.

Not just that, the Clarence House even used Prince Harry's name as Henry while making an official announcement of the Duke of Sussex's engagement with Meghan Markle. Have a look:

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

So there it is, Harry was once called Henry and because the Cosmopolitan got it's hands on the People cover it has now become the news of international importance. It definitely has added another piece of information to our Whatsapp conversations and that can never be a bad thing.

Image Courtesy: People Magazine