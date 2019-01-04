image
Friday, January 4th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Prince Harry, can we have your real name please?

Other

Prince Harry, can we have your real name please?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 04 2019, 7.34 pm
back
Duke of SussexhollywoodMeghan MarklenewsOtherPrince CharlesPrince HarryPrince HenryPrincess Diana
nextA new relationship for Nikki Bella after breakup with John Cena?
ALSO READ

Best of 2018: 8 LIT moments of the royal family that broke the internet

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle flashes family feud in public again, wants the Queen to intervene

Meghan Markle to have a hectic 2019, courtesy her royal duties