Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 6.47 pm July 04 2019, 6.47 pm

The Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin was known for his scary but adventurous stints with wild animals. The zoo-keeper-turned-TV-personality earned worldwide fame especially for his affinity with crocodiles and the ease with which he could tame them. The animal whisperer, for years, had an invincible ring attached to himself until he was pierced in the heart with a stingray barb and was killed at the age of 44 during an underwater shoot for the documentary Oceans Deadliest in 2006. Now, his son Robert Irwin has followed his footsteps to become a crocodile hunter in his own right. The 15-year-old took to Twitter to document that he had recreated a very important moment from his father's career.

In the heartfelt tweet posted by Robert, we can see a collage of him and his father feeding the same crocodile Murray at a stadium in Australia 15 years apart. Young Robert is a spitting image of his father, with the blond hair and similar Khaki Safari suits. The image has become a real tear-jerker on Twitter as hundreds of people have applauded Robert for carrying forward his father's legacy.

Check out the picture below:

Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

Steve Irwin is survived by his wife Terri Irwin and his two children Bindi and Robert. The entire Irwin family has carried on Steve's legacy and are caretakers of the animals in the zoo. Bindi Irwin had her own show Bindi the Jungle Girl and Robert, who was only a toddler when Steve passed away, has appeared in many shows including The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. On Father's Day, Robert shared a heartfelt picture of his father and him and wrote that he will always be the best dad in the world.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram You’ll always be the best dad in the world ❤️ A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on Jun 16, 2019 at 10:21am PDT