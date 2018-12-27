Suhel Seth gets hitched to girlfriend Lakshmi Menon, amidst sexual harassment allegations

Columnist and actor Suhel Seth was hitting the headlines ever since rumours of him getting engaged to model girlfriend, Lakshmi Menon, were doing the rounds. However, as per a leading daily, the two them have now tied the knot in a private ceremony at his apartment in Gurugram. A source who was present at their wedding, said, “It was a quiet, genteel affair, and the guests were people who are close to Suhel and who he counts as friends.”

The reports also mentioned that the couple’s guest list had Praful Patel, Jay Panda, Amar Singh, Muzaffar Ali, Tasneem, Tarun Tejpal, Sheila Dixit and a couple of close friends. While this news has left everyone in shock, the couple has been called out for their age difference. Suhel Seth is 55-year-old and Lakshmi is 22. While the couple hasn’t confirmed it on social media yet or to any other media portal, for that matter, we eagerly await an official announcement. Also, congratulations to the newlyweds for their new beginnings.

For the unaware, Seth has been a part of Bollywood films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Calendar Girls, Guzaarish and Rog. Apart from an actor, he is also a columnist, brand consultant, entrepreneur and writer. On the other hand, Lakshmi Menon is a popular model who hails from Bangalore. It was only recently when Suhel Seth got hit by the #MeToo wave as he was accused of sexual assault allegations by model Diandra Soares, writer Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natasha Rathore. No serious action has been taken against their accusations as of now.

