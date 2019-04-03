The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Divya Ramnani April 03 2019, 5.25 pm April 03 2019, 5.25 pm

Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from a lot of mental issues, had shot himself in the chest with a Lefaucheux revolver. Seventy-five years later, a similar kind of revolver was discovered by a farmer in the same field where Van Gogh allegedly killed himself. It was placed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Now, billed by Auction Art as “the most famous weapon in the history of art,” that 7 mm Lefaucheux revolver is expected to be sold for a whopping 60,000 euros ($67,000). Reportedly, it will be sold on June 19, said a Paris House Auction on Tuesday.

The weapon was borrowed by Vincent Van Gogh from the owner of the inn, where he was residing. 36 hours after shooting himself, Van Gogh succumbed to his wounds at his inn in the dark. However, it wasn’t his first self-harming act. In 1888, he had cut off his ear and offered it to a woman in a brothel in Arles in the south of France. While a majority of art historians believe that Van Gogh shot himself, these claims have been questioned in recent years.

An artist biopic titled ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ starring Willem Dafoe, supported the researchers’ theory. The director of the film, American painter Julian Schnabel, told AFP that Van Gogh had painted 75 canvasses in his 80 days at the Auvers-sur-Orise and he didn’t appear to suicidal.

Auction Art officials stated that the farmer who discovered the gun in 1965, returned it to the owners of the inn at Auvers-sur-Oise, whose family are now selling it. "Technical tests on the weapon have shown the weapon was used and indicate that it stayed in the ground for a period that would coincide with 1890. All these clues give credence to the theory that this is the weapon used in the suicide,” said the reports.

The auction house added that the gun could not have been hidden or abandoned by the two young brothers in the field.