In 2015, the spiritual leader Dalai Lama made reckless comments about his successor. He stated that if his successor were to be female, she would be of "not much use" is she wasn't "very, very attractive". Recently, in an interview with the BBC, the soon-to-be 84-year-old was asked about the same. He reemphasised that if a female successor is to follow him, people won't look at her face if she weren't attractive.

"If female Dalai Lama comes, then she should be more attractive," the Dalai Lama stated, reaffirming his previously-stated belief while disappointing many. While these comments are being deemed offensive, the Dalai Lama did not stop there.

Speaking about the rising immigrant crisis in various European countries, the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying, "The whole Europe (will) eventually become Muslim country? Impossible. Or African country? Also impossible." The Tibetan spiritual leader fled to India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He currently lives in exile in Dharamshala. At a conference in 2018, he was quoted saying, “I think Europe belongs to the Europeans.”

The Dalai Lama says that he is active in spreading the message of nonviolence and religious harmony throughout the world. "I am the messenger of India's ancient thoughts the world over . . . Let the 21st century be a century of tolerance and dialogue."

The Dalai Lama was in the news earlier this year as he was admitted to the hospital for a chest infection. He was flown from Himachal Pradesh to a hospital in New Delhi.