The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the European Premiere of The Lion King in Leicester Square, on Sunday 14th July 2019. The Premiere is being held in support of the conservation and communities work through The Royal Foundation. Meghan and Harry will be rubbing shoulders with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as the couple is also set to attend the event.

In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced Protect the Pride, a global conservation campaign working with many conservation partners to raise awareness and support efforts to protect and recover the dwindling lion population across Africa. Since The Lion King was first released in theatres 25 years ago, half of Africa’s lions have disappeared. Lions face rising threats, such as poaching, loss of prey and destruction of habitats.

However, research shows the lion population can recover. The Royal Foundation is excited to be involved in and support the Protect the Pride campaign, alongside partners including the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund to find solutions that benefit people, communities, and wildlife across Africa. Through the work of His Royal Highness, The Royal Foundation is committed to advancing community conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet

The Duke of Sussex has taken a deep personal interest in front line conservation projects that work to protect Africa's natural heritage and support both wildlife and local communities. On leaving the Army in 2015, His Royal Highness spent three months working on a number of such projects in Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, and Botswana. The Duke of Sussex is President of African Parks and Patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana.