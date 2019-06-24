In Com Staff June 24 2019, 5.48 pm June 24 2019, 5.48 pm

Recently, the Queen was hit in the face by a runaway black scarf ruffled by the wind at a royal event. The monarch, 93, was pictured at the Royal Windsor Cup polo match in Egham, Surrey, with an array of celebrities. And she remained composed when the scarf blew into her face in the breeze as she descended the stairs from the royal viewing box. Others, however, including actress Gillian Anderson OBE, watched in worry.

One polo-goer reached to help The Queen. And, wearing a bold pink coat and floral dress, the monarch continued with her duties undeterred. She traditionally presents the trophy to the winning team at the end of the competitive event at the Guards Polo Club. The great-grandmother matched her bright look with a pink hat, decorated with flowers and feathers on the front.

She also donned a pearl necklace and earrings as well as a silver brooch to complete her smart look. David M Matsumoto, who is an executive advisor at Royal Windsor Cup, said: "I am truly happy and grateful and feel it is an honour to be able to be involved in this wonderful event." David lost his two-year-old son in a pool accident in the US and has since taken on his son's name as his own and continued contributing to charitable activities.