This Japanese model has gone viral, but she’s not even real!

Debanu Das April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

The internet is amazing. It can connect people, help you download movies and also help an egg become the most ‘liked’ Instagram photo of all time. The newest trend that caught up online is the concept of virtual models – models who look real in every way but are actually created with CGI. Since last year, virtual models such as Lil Miquela and Shudu Gram became popular figures, gathering over a million followers. These models were used to promote popular fashion brands.

In 2019, we have a new addition to the list of virtual models. This year we’ve got a new model. Her name is Imma and she’s from – you’ve guessed it – Japan! The fashion star from Tokyo can be spotted with pink hair which she wears in the Kawaii style. If you look closely, the virtual model got everything human models aspire for – a toned body and a flawless skin. Eerily, this computer-generated piece of art looks just like a real human.

💝 🎍HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎍 🎉🥳🎉🥳🎉🥳🎉🥳 A post shared by imma (@imma.gram) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:59pm PST

Compared to Shudu and Lil Miquela, Imma looks more real, at least if you look at the eyes. Imma looks more believable that way, while the others do look like they’re animated. However, since she’s relatively new, she’s only got 29,000 followers on Instagram.