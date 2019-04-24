Two names Princess Diana rejected for William and Harry could be picked up by Meghan Markle

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 1.16 pm April 24 2019, 1.16 pm

There is a lot of speculation about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will call their royal baby when he or she finally arrives. Fans and bookies have been guessing, but the only people who know for sure are the couple themselves. But there are two names which have been floating around which Princess Diana actually rejected for Harry and his big brother Prince William.

In Andrew Morton's book Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words, he claims the Princess picked both of the names. He claims she said, "The alternative was Arthur and Albert. No thank you. There weren't fights over it. It was just a fait accompli." Even though they weren't picked as first names, both did make it in to both princes' titles somewhere. Wills is William Arthur Philip Louis, and Harry is Henry Charles Albert David.

Just as Henry uses the name Harry, his wife Meghan also uses her middle name - and her real name is actually Rachel. Bookies believe both names are a possibility for Baby Sussex, with Albert coming in at 12/1 and Arthur at 16/1.

Royal fans are concerned about the brothers' relationship at the moment, as there have been rumours of a royal rift. This was escalated on Sunday when Harry appeared not to speak to William as they joined the rest of the family for an Easter church service in Windsor. Dad-to-be Harry walked to the church several metres ahead of the Cambridges, who followed after him with Zara and Mike Tindall. When the Royals lined up at the entrance to St George's Chapel he could be seen leaning over to chat to Kate.

They exchanged a few words with big smiles on their faces but William, who was standing directly next to Kate, was not included in the joke. While his eye contact with Kate doesn't break, he doesn't even glance up at his brother. Body language expert Judi James believes this may show the feud is growing .

She told the Mirror Online, "The body language between the two princes here doesn’t just add to the speculation that pair are no longer on speaking terms, it seems to suggest than any rift might have got even wider. " When he was single Harry was always forming a tight and happy trio with William and Kate but here it looks sadly as though he is going out of his way to have a lack of communication with his brother.

"Not only does he arrive and leave walking apart from William and Kate, his antics when William closes in by the church entrance make him look awkward and hints that he could be desperate to avoid him, " she added.