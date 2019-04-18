Victoria Beckham 'broody' as she secretly supports Meghan Markle through pregnancy

In Com Staff April 18 2019, 1.41 pm April 18 2019, 1.41 pm

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham have reportedly formed a close friendship in recent months. The WAG and former Spice Girl, 44, is said to have become a "pillar of support" for the Duchess of Sussex, 37. According to multiple reports, Meghan, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry later this month, has been leaning on Victoria as her due date draws closer.

Speaking to New! magazine, a royal source said, "The girls have formed a close friendship over the last few months – bonding over their love of fashion, living in Los Angeles and building a thick skin to deal with negativity and backlash. The source added, "Posh has been instrumental in helping to support Meghan, who has few friends in the UK or real family to lean on".

Victoria and Meghan's friendship is said to have become so tight that Posh has offered to help style her newborn, and has even begun picking out outfits. Revealing that the mum-of-four had also imparted some of her parenting wisdom on Meghan, the source went on, "She's helping her prepare for motherhood by giving her as much parenting advice as possible – especially when doing it with the world watching".

While Meghan is no doubt grateful for Victoria's support, all the talk of babies is said to have made the former Spice Girl broody.

According to Closer magazine, Victoria – whose best pal Tana Ramsay also recently gave birth – would love to be a mother again, but David thinks the time isn't right. "Vic is pleased to see her friends so happy, but she can't help but compare it to her own life," a source told the mag. Adding, "While Meghan and Tana seem to be on cloud nine, Vic spends a lot of time working hard on her fashion business while David is away".