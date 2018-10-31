image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Video of martyred DD cameraman drops on FB, friends call it a fake but here’s the truth

Other

Video of martyred DD cameraman drops on FB, friends call it a fake but here’s the truth

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 31 2018, 1.26 pm
back
Achyutananda SahuDoordarshannewsOtherRudra Pratap Singh
nextSania Mirza and Shoaib Malik baby: Mirza Malik has a first name and it’s adorable
ALSO READ

Janmashtami 2018: A look at best on-screen Krishnas ever!

The legendary Antakshari is back, without the legendary host Annu Kapoor

‘India’s Most Wanted’ Suhaib Ilyasi gets life imprisonment for wife’s murder