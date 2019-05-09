  3. Other
What Prince Harry whispered to Meghan Markle as they revealed Archie to world

Other

What Prince Harry whispered to Meghan Markle as they revealed Archie to world

Lip reader Tina Lannin has revealed what Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle as he took charge of the family's appearance in front of the media in Windsor Castle - and it's adorable

back
baby ArchieMeghan MarklePrince HarryRoyal babyTina LanninWindsor Castle
nextMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight out of a comic book

within