image
Thursday, November 8th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

When Prince Harry asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Other

When Prince Harry asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 08 2018, 6.23 pm
back
CamillaDuke of SussexMeghan MarklenewsOtherPrince CharlesPrince Harry
nextItalian TV host breakups with Deputy PM of Italy Matteo Salvini on Instagram
ALSO READ

Meghan Markle's mother Doria gets invited to spend Christmas with the Royals

Prince Harry captures Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a game of welly wanging, guess who's the winner!