When Prince Harry asked Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Harry has shared a touching insight into how Prince Charles agreed to walk Meghan down the aisle on their wedding day. The Duke of Sussex shared that his father told him he would do ‘whatever Meghan needs’ on their royal wedding and immediately said yes to carry out the important role at the ceremony held at St George’s Chapel on May 19.

“I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you’. For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us,” told Harry to BBC.

“For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and he’s our father so of course he’s going to be there for us,” he added.

The 34-year-old was also caught in the cameras saying thank you to his father, something which he said reflected how he had been brought up.

"I've been brought up well, you've gotta say thank you," he said. "Just because he's my father that doesn't mean I can just sort of go, 'OK, that's all, I'll take it from here'. Err, no! That is what I wanted to say but I was very grateful for him to be able to do that."

The Duchess of Cornwall, who had watched the wedding on television, was also touched by the sweet moment between father-son.

"I think that was very touching, sitting where I was, you couldn't hear what he said. But afterwards watching it on the television, I think... it was a lovely gesture,” Camilla said.

The sweet insight into the royal wedding comes in a BBC documentary marking Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.