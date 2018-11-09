When the Queen showed Meghan Markle who was the Boss Lady

After Prince Harry sharing about Prince Charles walking Meghan down the aisle, here’s another interesting revelation. The latest report states that the Queen warned Prince Harry over his behaviour and attitude before the royal wedding following a row over the bride’s tiara. Reports suggest that Meghan initially wanted a tiara that featured emeralds but dropped her choice because of the uncertainty of its origins. She eventually wore a diamond and platinum headpiece chosen by the Queen. Here goes the story behind it.

A book by Richard Jobson reveals that the Duke of Sussex told the staff before the wedding, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

What followed later will take you by surprise.

A source told The Sun, “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it. The provenance of the tiara could not be established. There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally.”

“There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry. She said, ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me’,” the source added.

“The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage,” it continued.

“The message from the Queen was very much Meghan needed to think about how she speaks to staff members and be careful to follow family protocols.”

Reports also state that the Queen and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, had a dispute over the treatment of staff.

“Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment,” informed the source. “However, there’s a different degree of respect in the royal household and Kate has always been very careful about how she has acted around staff.”