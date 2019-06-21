In Com Staff June 21 2019, 2.17 pm June 21 2019, 2.17 pm

The Cambridges and the Sussexes have confirmed they will separate in yet another huge area of their lives, their charity, the Royal Foundation. After months of speculation, Kensington Palace announced the change recently, revealing Kate and William will continue the charity under the new name the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will set up a new one. The statement says both couples are 'incredibly proud of what they have achieved together' but claims the new structure will 'best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity'.

The brothers set up the Royal Foundation in 2009 and Kate joined two years later after marrying William, and she has been a key part of its work since. Meghan joined the trio on stage for the first time in the lead up to her wedding for what was due to be an annual meeting, earning them the nickname the Fab Four. The charity split is the latest way the two couples are cutting their ties to each other. Last year Meghan and Harry split from the Kensington Palace household, setting up their own office within Buckingham Palace. Before Archie was born, the couple moved out of their palace home, which was just a few doors up from Kate, William, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and set up their new life in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage.

The charity is the base for most of their works, including Heads Together and the Invictus Games, so why have they decided to split? According to the official statement, the change comes after a review of the charities structure. It reads, "Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together. "These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."

However many people believe there could be more to the decision, claiming that the rift between the two couples could be part of the reason. According to the Sunday Times, the two couples have clashed repeatedly. William was said to have been upset about Harry being 'dismissive' of Kate's family, while the younger brother felt the Cambridges did not 'make enough effort' with Meghan. Kate and Meghan reportedly fell out in the build-up to last year's royal wedding in a disagreement over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. William is also claimed to have asked Harry if he was sure he wanted to marry Meghan, causing tension between the brothers. And many of Harry's pals - including Tom 'Skippy' Inskip were not invited to the wedding after allegedly falling out of favour.

A source told the Sunday Times, "Anybody who voiced any sort of reservation about Meghan has been sidelined." Signs that things were not right between the two couples reached a head when it emerged last year that Harry and Meghan would be moving to Windsor - rather than living next to the Cambridges at Kensington Palace. Meghan is also said to have upset royals by holding a baby shower in New York, costing more than £300,000, the Sunday Times reports. Now Harry and Meghan's office is being moved to Buckingham Palace so the Queen can have more oversight over what they are up to, it is claimed.

An insider who used to work for the Prince of Wales told the Sunday Times, "William's quite controlling, and he was in control when it was just the three of them, but now he's not. "I personally wouldn't overegg Meghan's role in this because it's unfair, but equally she knows what she's doing as an actress from Hollywood." The insider said the Sussexes are more aware of how to use social media - with a new @sussexroyal Instagram account launched in April.

Before that, both the Cambridges and the Sussexes had a joint @kensingtonroyal Instagram account.