World's oldest YouTuber Andrakashari Mastanamma passes away at 107

Age is just a number. Most only read this, some believe this and a very few live it. 107-year-old Andrakashari Mastanamma from Andhra Pradesh was an example of the third league. Mastanamma, world's oldest YouTuber who began her food channel on YouTube when she was 105 years old, passed away on December 4. She leaves behind a channel with over 1 million subscribers. But more than that, she leaves us with an assurance that it is never too late to make a fresh beginning.

A YouTube channel sounds fancy. In fact, most of them are. But here was an old woman with a priceless smile on her face that won every heart that watched her shows. Her channel, named Country Foods, was popular for more than one reason. Her recipes were simple, her process of preparing ingredients was basic and traditional and she did everything with her own hands. The hundred-odd years old granny would do her cooking in an open-air kitchen located in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. In her village style chulha, she churned out the most lip-smacking food. Her shows were produced by her grandson.

Her channel shared a video of her last rites as fans from different parts of the globe sent their love one last time. How many of us would live a fulfilling life such as hers? May her soul rest in peace.