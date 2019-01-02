Year Ender 2018: Times Baba Ramdev made it to the headlines, because of his antics

The yoga guru Baba Ramdev always makes it a point to break all the barriers and stay in news, with his ‘unusual’ stints. Apart from his yoga poses and amusing statements, Swami Ramdev is quite popular for his made-in-India brand - ‘Patanjali’. Right from inventing the ‘sanskaari jeans’ to getting his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London, we have only laughed! Here are a few instances when the yoga guru was in the news for various reasons.

#1 Patanjali’s Swadeshi Jeans

It was only in the month of November when Ramdev came up with his organic clothing line. He claimed that Patanjali’s clothes, Patanjali Paridhaan products, are modern yet very Indian. He even said that since torn jeans are so popular among people, Patanjali’s jeans will also be ripped but not much and will keep the ‘Indianness’ intact. Okay, then. As soon as he tweeted about his collection, the Twitterati had their last laugh.

Let’s don the ‘Swadeshi Gaurav’. Get these three Patanjali Paridhan products (1 Jeans 👖 & 2 T-Shirts👕) worth Rs 7000 in only Rs 1100 in this festive season. Join our Swadeshi movement to end the loot of multinational companies 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EGbEdmtX87 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 5, 2018

#2 Ramdev's SIM Cards

After becoming India’s most trusted Fast Consumer Goods brand, Baba Ramdev has now shown his interest in the telecom sector. The yogi had launched his own Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in a collaboration with BSNL. However, only Patanjali employees and office bearers were up for its benefits. Well, with Ramdev launching his SIM card, how can the Twitterverse keep quiet? They made sure to suggest some of the most hilarious features for the same.

#3 The Kimbho App

As if the home products, clothes and SIM cards weren’t enough, Patanjali came up with its own messenger app – Kimbho. The app was an attempt to compete with WhatsApp with exactly similar features. However, as soon as it was launched, the application was hastily taken down from Google Play Store in May due to poor security and performance. Never mind, it might be re-launched soon.

#4 - When Baba Ramdev made it to Madame Tussauds, London

Baba Ramdev will be the first yoga guru or ‘yogi’, to get his statue installed at the London’s famous Madame Tussauds museum. Reason being, he created one of the world’s largest consumer goods company that has around 2 million retail stores in India by taking over every household. Now that’s quite an achievement, Baba!

Today @yogrishiramdev announced in a PC held in #London that he has given consent to long soght after request of #MadamTussauds museum to put his look-alike statue..as it will arouse curisity about character and knowledge of #Yoga & Yogi among millions of international tourists https://t.co/qk6PdUCRzs — Tijarawala SK (@tijarawala) June 22, 2018

#5 - When Swami Ramdev wore ‘foreign shoes’ at the Ganga Ghat

It was a peaceful day for Baba Ramdev as he was enjoying amidst the serene Ganga ghat but, to our surprise, he didn’t follow his ‘Swadeshi’ theme out there. A picture of Baba had gone viral on the social media. Baba Ramdev, himself, had put this photo on his Instagram account. In the photo, baba was sitting on the banks of river Ganges. It was claimed that Baba's footwear was of the foreign brand - Woodland. Oops, where did your desipana go baba?

Baba Ramdev surely knows how to stay in the headlines (for both right and wrong reasons). We wonder what 2019 has in store for us? Swami Ramdev, what do you say?