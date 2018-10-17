YouTube crashes, Twitter celebrates with these memes

Technology is a boon but at times it can give you a hard time too! All those who rely on YouTube for some entertainment as they commute to work were in for a disappointment this morning, as the music platform failed to play their favourite songs. Due to some technical glitch or say 500 Internal Server Error, YouTube faced issues and while the channel tries to fix the bug, Twitteratis had an insane time memefying the issue.

There is no dearth of creativity on Earth and Twitter serves as a perfect example. People can make fun of any given situation and YouTube being globally down was perhaps a matter of utmost importance to be discussed. From Pornhub introducing new category 'music' to Baywatch stars getting tagged as social media platforms, Twitter provided us with our dose of entertainment this morning.

Me looking at my homework realizing I have to do it now because YouTube is down #YouTubeDOWN #YouTube pic.twitter.com/P5SH6TaQPv — Dasme🌻 (@Destiny1350) October 17, 2018

With #YouTube being down, pornhub is now taking the opportunity to announce its new video sections! pic.twitter.com/UOAV8nWYkI — Zdyne (@Zdyne1) October 17, 2018

Well, much to our delight, YouTube is back on. The glitch lasted for around 45 minutes after which it is back on track. The channel on its official Twitter handle shared the news of its comeback and thanked everyone for their support. Little did they know that 45 minutes is more than enough to churn out thousands of MEMEs. But all is well, that ends well.