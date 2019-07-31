Soheib Ahsan July 31 2019, 10.19 am July 31 2019, 10.19 am

In the modern era, people become famous often by doing what they love and enjoy. This is what can be said about YouTube star Grant Thompson who was known for being one of the founders of the YouTube channel The King of Random. The channel is known for its exploratory scientific videos and for a variety of hacks. Unfortunately, this YouTuber is no more with us. He passed away in a paragliding accident in Utah. The channel's Instagram account announced his death on Tuesday stating that Grant would live on through the channel and the global community he had created through it.

Check out The King of Random's Instagram post below:

Grant's family had filed a missing person report on Monday after he had not returned from a trip and was not responding to any calls. The Hurricane Police Department and Bureau of Land Management found his body on Tuesday through a GPS locator that was with him. YouTube's official twitter handle called him a gifted and compassionate creator while sending his family their deepest condolences. We pray that Grant's family finds the strength to get through this difficult and trying time.

Check out YouTube's tweet below:

We're deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans. https://t.co/pUY4q1EWcU pic.twitter.com/oL3VVSXacf — YouTube (@YouTube) July 30, 2019