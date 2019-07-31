In the modern era, people become famous often by doing what they love and enjoy. This is what can be said about YouTube star Grant Thompson who was known for being one of the founders of the YouTube channel The King of Random. The channel is known for its exploratory scientific videos and for a variety of hacks. Unfortunately, this YouTuber is no more with us. He passed away in a paragliding accident in Utah. The channel's Instagram account announced his death on Tuesday stating that Grant would live on through the channel and the global community he had created through it.
It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.
Grant's family had filed a missing person report on Monday after he had not returned from a trip and was not responding to any calls. The Hurricane Police Department and Bureau of Land Management found his body on Tuesday through a GPS locator that was with him. YouTube's official twitter handle called him a gifted and compassionate creator while sending his family their deepest condolences. We pray that Grant's family finds the strength to get through this difficult and trying time.
Grant started The King of Random YouTube channel in 2010 making videos on homemade flashlights and rocket fuel among other things. As the channel picked up they released new videos every five days in a week. They attracted over 11 million subscribers. Their most popular video is how to make gummy candy in the shape of legos. Grant was particularly known for his adventurous and experimental activities which often got him into legal hassles as well. Nevertheless, that never stopped him. It seems that he went doing what he loved, enjoying an adventurous and fun activity. May Grant Thompson rest in peace.