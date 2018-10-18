Other Zuni Chopra, the quirky millennial author, at her candid best Almas Khateeb October 18 2018, 6.20 pm October 18 2018, 6.20 pm

At 17, while most of us were cramming last minute of exams, Zuni Chopra has had two novels and two collections of poems published. Her first novel The House That Spoke was published in January 2017. Her latest work, The Island Of The Day Before is a diverse collection of short stories. The collection house stories about the every day and the extraordinary, the fantastical and the mundane.

With The Island of the Day Before, Zuni Chopra experiments with subjects and form. The teenage writing sensation makes use of her exceptional imagination, only to enrich the minds of her readers. The Island Of The Day Before is sure to take you on an unpredictable journey into the unknown.

Zuni Chopra is also a star-kid. Daughter of eminent personalities like Anupama Chopra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Bollywood runs in her blood. Just like literature does - her uncle wrote the highly acclaimed Sacred Games.

Zuni Chopra has also contributed articles to Vogue India and the Hindustan Times. She is passionate about writing, especially fantasy and poetry, and her favourite authors include Neil Gaiman and Lewis Carroll. Her main source of encouragement and inspiration remains her six dogs.

The young, prodigious talent, this teenage writing sensation is a rising star in the literary firmament.