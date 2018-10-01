Pakistani chopper carrying PoK PM Raja Farooq Haider intrudes Indian airspace

A Pakistani chopper crossed 700 meters into Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Sunday and reportedly had Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Raja Farooq Haider on board. Moments after the white-coloured chopper entered the Indian Territory, it was retaliated by Indian army with small arms fire. The helicopter reportedly violated the Indian airspace around 12:10 pm.

Reports suggest that three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, post which, the chopper turned back.

The Express Tribune reports that Pakistan had informed Indian security forces about Haider's chopper trip, and that "the helicopter's white colour clearly indicated that it was a civilian chopper". It further added that Haider was on his way to mourn the death of his brother Chaudhry Abdul Aziz.

"Indian forces made the excuse that the helicopter had crossed the LoC," Haider was quoted as saying by Geo News, adding that the Indian security forces were incompetent and cowards to have fired at a civil helicopter. "They are lying (about the chopper crossing the LoC). They are doing it because they are going to polls in the coming days. I was travelling with my ministers."

The incident took place a day after External Affairs Sushma Swaraj raised the issue of Pakistan terrorism at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.