Pakistani senior official steals Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet, video goes viral

A Pak bureaucrat was caught red handed on camera when he stole a wallet at a delegation meeting. As per a report published by Dawn, the Grade 20 officer stole the purse of a member of the Kuwati delegation who had arrived in the country to attend the two-day Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission meeting.
The shameful act went viral on Twitter which was recorded on the CCTV camera at the Finance Ministry. Shockingly, identified by Samaa TV, the footage showed Investment and Facilitation Joint Secretary, Zarar Haider Khan swiping the Kuwaiti official’s belongings lying on the table and secretly putting in his pocket.
Well, the incident basically came into notice after the Kuwaiti delegation lodged an official complain that one of member’s wallet was missing.
The moment after the officer was caught, Economics Affairs Division (EAD) Secretary Ghazanfer Gilani ordered the officers concerned to register an FIR against the 13th common DMG (now PAS) officer in the PS Secretariat Islamabad; the accused was later arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.
“All officers of the Ministry of Industries and Economics Affairs Division, as well as other participants, were shocked when the head of the Kuwaiti mission complained about the incident,” said an official of the Finance Ministry.
Embarrassed much?