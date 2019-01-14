Pongal 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and more send wishes in abundance

As the winter slowly approaches its end, it is time to welcome longer and warmer days. This also signals at several festivals celebrated by communities across India. There's Lohri, there's Makar Sankranti, there's Bihu, there's also Pongal and Uttarayan. It is the spirit of festivity that is common, among different rituals and ways of celebration. On Monday, celebrities from the film fraternity, sports, and politics took to social media to pour wishes of the day and spread some cheer.

Amitabh Bachchan is a first when it comes to remembering all occasions and wishing fans. He was joined by dream girl Hema Malini who wished for Pongal and all the similar festivals in our 'beautiful country'. So did Emraan Hashmi, whose son Ayaan was declared cancer free on Monday. The festive mood will last longer for him! Former President Pranab Mukherjee conveyed wishes for the harvest season. Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh are soaking in the flavour too.

T 3057 - सूर्य के उत्‍तरायण होने पर मौसम बदलने लगता है और देश के अनेक हिस्‍सों में लोग नई फसल का उत्‍सव मनाते है। इस अवसर पर लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रान्‍ति, भोगली बिहु, पोंगल, उत्‍तरायणी और पौष पर्व की बधाई और शुभकामनाएं Happy Lohri, Pongal , Bihu, Makar Sankranti 🙏🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/dH9k87OOoH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019

🙏 Prayers for a blessed Makar Sankranti, Pongal & for celebrations all over our beautiful country pic.twitter.com/CyP2RQQR06 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 14, 2019

Greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of harvest festivals of #MakarSankranti,#Pongal,#MaghaBihu & #Uttarayan.May this celebration of Mother Nature and her bounty bring prosperity & happiness to each one of you. Wishing you greater wisdom & progress with this Sun festival. — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 14, 2019

Keep Calm and fly a Kite. May the harvest festivals bring warmth , playfulness and love in your lives.#HappyMakarSankranti #Uttarayan #Bihu #Pongal ! pic.twitter.com/KOUXzGK3Q0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 14, 2019

Wish you all a very #HappyMakarSankranti, a happy #Uttarayan, #Pongal2019 and #Bihu! My these festivals of harvest bring you prosperity, love, and all the happiness! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 14, 2019

The season is celebrated with good food, the company of near ones and tons of laughter. Hope the heartfelt wishes from your favourite celebrities brightened up your day!