Prince Charles' 70th: The Royal family delightfully poses for pictures

Prince of Wales, Charles, has dedicated his life to serving the nation and supporting Her Majesty, The Queen, in official duties. As he celebrates his 70th birthday, photographs released by the royals have won us over. The family pictures released on Tuesday in honour of Prince Charles see the three generations of the Royal Family in one frame.

The photographs were shot in the gardens of Clarence House and feature Prince Charles with his wife Camilla sitting on a bench, surrounded by sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Catherine and Meghan, and his three grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and baby Prince Louis. The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex are seen standing behind Prince Charles, who is carrying a beaming five-year-old Prince George on his knee. Princess Charlotte is seen sitting beside step-grandmother and little Prince Louis is in his mother Catherine’s arms, posing for the camera with his white and blue outfit like the rest of the family. On the other hand, Meghan, dressed elegantly in a sleeveless white dress, stands beside husband Prince Harry.

Reports say that Queen Elizabeth, on account of Prince Charles’ birthday, is hosting a party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night in London.