Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby may have arrived already, bookies believe

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 3.09 pm May 03 2019, 3.09 pm

A bookmaker has suspended bets on Meghan Markle's baby having been born already. Paddy Power has seen a rise in wagers on the birth day this evening. The firm says this indicates "someone knows something and perhaps the child is already born". And the bookie also reckons the royal child is, or will, be a girl. Odds for a girl are 8/11 at the moment. The most likely name according to the odds is Diana (3/1), though Grace (7/1) Allegra (8/1) and Alice (10/1) have all proven popular this week.

"We’ve suspended betting on which day Harry and Meghan’s baby will arrive following a huge increase in wagers this evening which indicate to us that someone knows something – and perhaps the child is already born," a spokesman for Paddy Power said.

"That, combined with the rumours and speculation has us convinced that the royal arrival has already happened and if the betting is anything to go by, it’s almost certainly a baby girl." Buckingham Palace, though, today denied the baby had already been born. A private ambulance with a police escort was spotted driving through Windsor, Berkshire, today.

But ITV reporter Chris Ship tweeted: "It went in the front entrance. Anything for Meghan would never go that way." The royal couple have broken from royal tradition and kept all details surrounding the birth a secret. Unlike Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan will not introduce her baby to the world on the steps outside hospital hours after giving birth.