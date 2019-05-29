Prince Harry 'can't take eyes off Archie' as Meghan Markle and him enjoy 'sheer delight'

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 8.00 pm May 29 2019, 8.00 pm

Prince Harry can't take his eyes of Archie as the Royal parents are in a 'sheer state of delight', according to a friend. Johnny Hornby, Chairman of Harry's charity, Sentebale, revealed the Duke and Duchess are besotted with their newborn son and that Harry "can't take his eyes or hands off him". Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 37, revealed Archie Harrison to the world three weeks ago. Since then, the pair have been enjoying life as new parents at their official home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle. While they've kept things very private, it has been reported the Duke and Duchess have hosted various visitors to their home, all paying a very special visit to the latest royal arrival. Amongst those was polo player Nacho Figueras - who went on to tell charity chairman Johnny Hornby how Prince Harry was embracing fatherhood.

Hornby told People, "Nacho met little Archie last week and said that the Duke couldn't take his eyes off of him — nor his hands. The two of them are just in a state of sheer delight over this birth." While Harry is reportedly struggling to keep his eyes off his new son, the Duke did leave his family at home for a flying visit to a charity polo match for Sentebale. Harry travelled to Rome for the match on Thursday, before being snapped making his way home on a British Airways flight on Saturday afternoon.

His Sentebale charity was set up in 2006 to support orphans and vulnerable children affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Lesotho, Africa. The Duke continues to play in matches to support the organization every year, and last year Meghan was on hand to present the trophy. And while Meghan may have stayed at home this time, it has been reported the couple is planning their first trip away with Archie later this year. The royal couple is said to be visiting South Africa later this year in a return to a part of the world that the Duke adores, the Daily Mail.

It is believed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take their newborn, Archie, on the trip with them, giving him a taste of the life of royal tours that await him. Prince Harry is expected to meet up with Meghan and their baby boy in South Africa, after finishing his at a trip in Italy. They are then likely to travel to several different countries on the continent. The newspaper reported that the visit may be a dummy run for a much longer stay in Africa next year.