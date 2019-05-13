Prince Harry changing nappies as Meghan 'prepares to return to work within weeks'

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 12.31 pm May 13 2019, 12.31 pm

Prince Harry has been busy changing nappies since the birth of his son, according to reports. The royal has been busy since Archie was born on Monday - and Rugby World Cup winner Mike Tindall has backed him to be a good dad. Tindall, 40, who is married to Harry's cousin Zara Phillips, revealed some members of the royal family found out about the birth on WhatsApp. He said, the Daily Mail, reports, "He'll be a great dad. Obviously, he's godfather to (his daughter) Lena, but we've got a great group of young ones in the family now." Harry is said to want to share parenting duties with wife Meghan with "absolute equality"

When his older brother, Prince William, became a dad for the first time, William boasted about having changed son George's first nappy. The third-in-line to the throne said, "I did the first nappy, a badge of honour. I had every midwife staring at me." A source told the newspaper, “Meghan has made it very clear she wants to return to work as soon as possible. She has huge amounts of energy, is extremely determined and wants to be as hands-on as possible with her charities.”