  2. News
Princess Diana's aide reveals why Prince William really waited so long to marry Kate

Buzz

Princess Diana's aide reveals why Prince William really waited so long to marry Kate

Astrologer Debbie Frank reveals why Duchess Kate was the only one for Wills - even if it took some time.

back
Debbie FrankDuchess KateKatePrince WilliamPrincess DianaWills

within