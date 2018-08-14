home/ news
Pull a Kiki on the streets of Bengaluru and Yamraj will follow you

First published: August 14, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Updated: August 14, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Kiki gets a twist and it is unbelievable. The challenge that began miles away in the West hit the Indian youth like a tornado. And since the videos of Indians taking up the Kiki challenge started flooding the internet, the police across various states took up the charge to warn them against it. In fact, four youngsters from Mumbai were even arrested for taking up this challenge. The Mumbai police and the UP Government have taken strict actions to put a halt to this life-threatening challenge. And now it is the Bengaluru police that has joined the bandwagon. In Bengaluru, however, there's no punishment or arrests. Just Yamraj.

 

A video of traffic police dressed as Yamraj (God of Death) has gone viral on the internet. The video sees Yamraj warning a boy who is almost about to take the Kiki challenge.

Now that's a fair warning. The Bengaluru police also sought the help of Yamraj to create awareness about traffic rules among offenders.

We love how the Indian police is making use of social media to create awareness among people. Mumbai police definitely the best in this case.

 

