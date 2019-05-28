Pune man booked for alleged derogatory post on Urmila Matondkar

Rushabh Dhruv May 28 2019, 10.58 pm May 28 2019, 10.58 pm

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019, which commenced on April 11, saw Narendra Modi winning big with over 350 seats. While all the craze and fan-following for Modi was among one of the key factors behind BJP’s historic triumph, one should also credit the efforts that were poured in by his party candidates. Many Bollywood celebs also fought this election season under the BJP's umbrella and mostly all won which includes faces like Sunny Deol, Hema Malini and more. But it was Urmila Matondkar who was contesting election as a Congress candidate from Mumbai's North who lost miserably. That being said, now as per latest development a 57-year-old man has been charged for allegedly posting a nasty content on actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on social media, police said.

Dhananjay Kudtarkar is the name of the person who is charged under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act. "The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station in Pune. FYI, an investigation is in process and no arrest has been made so far.

Speaking about her defeat and congratulating Shetty on the victory, Urmila also asserted that she will continue with her journey in politics. “My experience (of contesting the election) has been absolutely fantastic. I think this is just the beginning of a long journey ahead,” she told ANI. “This battle has been an absolutely glorious one for me. I am standing here defeated in front of you. Do I look like a lost person to you? It is the spirit of the person that matters. I am extremely happy that I fought this battle with dignity,” she added.

Matondkar made her debut in politics on March 27 2019. “I know when film stars enter politics, they are expected to pull in voters because of their glamour. I would request you to keep such thoughts away when it comes to me,” she had said in an earlier interview.