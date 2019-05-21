Queen makes cheeky joke about Kate Middleton and William's appearance at Chelsea Flower Show

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 9.22 pm May 21 2019, 9.22 pm

The Queen made a cheeky joke to her grandson Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge as she explored a very special garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate gave the monarch a personal guided tour of the garden she's designed for the show, pointing out the key features including a hand-built treehouse and a rope swing. Earlier in the day the mum-of-three visited the garden - called Back to Nature - for the press launch, dressed casually in camel-coloured wide leg trousers, a patterned white shirt, and trainers. But ahead of welcoming the Queen, Kate and William changed into something a bit smarter - and the monarch was quick to notice.

For the evening visit, the Duchess wore a blue and white floral-patterned Erdem dress and her husband put on a navy suit and a blue tie. As the Queen walked up to the couple she quipped, "You're all looking very tidy." William replies, "Well, I've smartened up", which is greeted by a warm smile from his granny and laughs from everyone around them. The Queen also joked about him changing out of his "green clothes".

The Queen wasn't the first royal to have a look around, and Kate and Wills took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have a play on Sunday evening. They released a series of beautiful photos and a video, showing the kids playing in the stream, exploring the den and having a go on the swing. Kate's garden was inspired by her childhood and she also included things that were important to other members of the Royal Family.

She included carrots and beetroot which the Queen remembers planing when she was growing up. There's also a waterfall in tribute to the one she has at Sandringham. There are also forget-me-nots, as they were Princess Diana's favourite flowers, and pine trees as they're what reminds Wills of his childhood. The garden is intended to highlight the benefits of the great outdoors to young people and was designed by Kate and landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects.