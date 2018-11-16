Rajasthan Police cites Deepika Padukone's dialogue to educate voters

Wow, Rajasthan police just got really creative! As the assembly elections are around the corner, one can assume that political parties trying their very best to persuade voters to support them. In an effort to increase voter turnout, the state police to solace in Bollywood - after all, it is one of the biggest influencers in our country. Borrowing Deepika Padukone's superhit dialogue from her debut film, Om Shanti Om, the police certainly got the voters’ attention.

Deepika, who's soaking in her wedding bliss with husband Ranveer Singh far away in Italy right now, doesn't even know that she is a part of this really, really cool election campaign. *Winks*

Elections in Rajasthan are supposed to take place on 7th December. We will see if Shantipriya's magic worked or not. Mumbai Police is a pro when it comes to running cool social media campaigns. From traffic rules to drugs, their humour finds a spot in everything; they truly know how to appeal to their citizens and even netizens. We love coming across their memes.

Rajasthan Police, you've just joined the club. Please keep performing well. We promise to vote!

Stay tuned to in.com for exclusive updates from the entertainment industry.