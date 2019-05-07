Royal baby: How Serena Williams helped the couple design child's 'gender-neutral' room

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 1.24 pm May 07 2019, 1.24 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby will sleep in a 'gender-neutral' bedroom that was apparently decorated with advice from a tennis ace. The Duchess of Sussex decided against using 'gendered colours', such as pink or blue, in the design of their son's room at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, according to a royal expert. And champion Serena Williams, mum to 18-month-old Alexis, reportedly offered pal Meghan advice on her nursery plans. It is claimed the Duchess used different shades of grey 'vegan paint' in the room, which she transformed as part of a £3million renovation of their new home. Some vegans refuse to use certain paints, as many are tested on animals to ensure that they are safe and also contain beeswax or milk, which are used as binders.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told The Sun that the Duchess had deliberately avoided stereotypical gender colours, instead opting for a 'monochrome palette'. It is believed that Meghan has also overseen the installation of a mother-and-baby yoga room at Frogmore Cottage, complete with a soft floor designed to prevent injuries. A source told The Sun that Serena played 'a massive role' in helping Meghan design her child's room. Some royal watchers have speculated that Meghan and Harry may choose the tennis champion as a godmother for their baby boy.

Meghan became friends with the athlete in 2014 and has grown very close to her since the royal wedding. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her child at around 5.26 am yesterday, with the baby weighing 7lb 3oz. The Queen, who is staying at Windsor Castle, is expected to visit her great-grandson for this first time later on Tuesday.