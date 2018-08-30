Sanatan Sanstha wanted music lovers to have a ‘blast’, quite literally!

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) revealed to the Sessions court that the five accused in the Nala Sopara arms haul case who belong to the Hindu right-wing Sanatan Sanstha (The Sanstha states that it has distanced itself from them) had planned a bomb blast at last year’s Sunburn Festival in Pune.

They were arrested earlier this month from Nala Sopara, Pune and Jalna and were remanded to ATS custody. On Tuesday, four out of the five accused – Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanva Gondhalekar and Shrikant Pangarkar were produced in court and the prosecutors appearing for the ATS asked for an extension of their custody. Special court judge Sameer Adkar has extended their custody by seven days. Avinash Pawar, the fifth accused will be produced in court on August 31.

ATS has revealed that Gondhalekar and Raut, two of those accused had plans to bomb the concert last year in December as they felt it went against the Hindu culture. They were also said to be involved in throwing petrol bombs outside theatres in Kalyan and Belgaum during Padmaavat release.

The officials have recovered three motorcycles and state that one of them is allegedly owned by Kalaskar which was possibly used in the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in September 2017. Also, in the raid carried out by them, the officials recovered 10 pistols, six pistol bodies, one air pistol, one country-made revolver and seven hand-made pistols from Gondhalekar.

The public prosecutor for ATS, Sunil Gonsalves revealed to the court that the weapons used by the accused have been dismantled and thrown at different places and the search is on.