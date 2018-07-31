All you need to know about Chirag Patnaik, the Congress IT Cell member arrested on charges of sexual harassment

On Monday, the Delhi police arrested Chirag Patnaik, a member of Indian National Congress' IT Cell after a former colleague allegedly accused him of sexual harassment. He was released on bail as the charges brought against him were 'not much serious in nature', reports The Republic. Monday's arrest comes on the back of a complaint of sexual harassment that was lodged by a former member of the Congress social media team on July 3.

Chirag, presently employed with the Technology and Operations team of Congress, has earlier worked with reputed organisations such as Samsung and IndiaMart. Information obtained from his LinkedIn profile suggests Patnaik is a former officer of Brand team and then a DY Manager of Corporate Strategy at the Times Group. He was also associated with the India Today group as a Head of Marketing and Products.

Alumni of the Times School of Marketing, Chirag describes himself as 'a marketer by training and experience' with expertise over 'newspapers, websites and B2B services.'

Passionate about creating applications for web and mobile platforms, Chirag also founded Aakraya Technologies in 2014, a platform to organise online ordering in India.

NOTE: All Information obtained from the concerned person's social media profile