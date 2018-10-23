Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

On Monday night, the former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police for possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets). The incident took place in Belapur and the actor will be produced in court on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Khan has ran into trouble with the cops. Back in 2016, he was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages and lewd pictures to a female hairstylist. However, he was later released on a bail of Rs 10,000 by a Mumbai court. The incident involved the woman approaching Ajaz Khan for investment in her business and was asked to meet at the Filmistan Studios to discuss details around the project.

Khan has been a part of several movies, but it’s only after the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 7, that he grabbed media attention. He couldn’t win the show, but managed to hog maximum limelight, thanks to his antics in the house. Apart from Bigg Boss, he was also seen on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Coming back to his recent involvement in a drug case, more details on the case is awaited.