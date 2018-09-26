image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Bill Cosby sentenced to prison for 3 to 10 years in sexual assault case

Scandals

Bill Cosby sentenced to prison for 3 to 10 years in sexual assault case

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 26 2018, 10.26 am
back
Andrea ConstandBill CosbyContoversiesnewsScandals
nextHarvey Weinstein accused of 11 more sexual abuses!
ALSO READ

Will Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator?

Filmmaker Abigail Disney is backing a website to track films with sexual offenders, here's how it works

Disgraced stars Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled by the Motion Picture Academy