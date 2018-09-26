Bill Cosby sentenced to prison for 3 to 10 years in sexual assault case

Comedian Bill Cosby has been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home 14 years ago. The 81-year-old’s bail was denied and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. He was convicted of three accounts of aggravated indecent assault and he declined to make a statement when offered the opportunity.

As per reports, during the two-day hearing which began on September 24, the judge declared Cosby to be a ‘sexually violent predator’, a determination that requires lifetime registration, lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling and to report quarterly to the authorities. His name will also be mentioned on a sex offender registry which will be sent to the community he resides in, notifying the people that a ‘sexually violent predator’ lives in the area.

"This was a serious crime," Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Judge Steven O'Neill said. "Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The day has come, the time has come."

Accuser Constand claimed that Cosby gave her ‘three blue pills’ that left her ‘frozen’ and then sexually assaulted her. She approached the police in the year 2005 but prosecutors denied to press charges and they settled the case in civil court a year later. A decade later, dozens of women came forward and allegedly accused Cosby to have drugged and sexually assaulted them over his decades as a powerful media figure.