Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sex scandal: The Pope should resign says ex-Vatican ambassador

Former Vatican Ambassador Carlo Maria Vigano to the US has stated that it’s time for Pope Francis to put in his resignation as he was well aware of the sexual allegations made against a prominent priest Cardinal Theordore McCarrick way back in 2013. He is miffed that the Pope did nothing about it.

McCarrick resigned last month after being accused of sexually assaulting seminary students and an alter boy. Vigano wrote in his statement that the head of the Catholic church needs to step down and “acknowledge his mistakes and, in keeping with the proclaimed principle of zero tolerance, Pope Francis must be the first to set a good example to Cardinals and Bishops who covered up McCarrick's abuses and resign along with all of them.”

The former ambassador said that his pleas went on deaf ears and McCarrick continued with his role in the church even after the 2013 fiasco. So he suggests that the Pope must now “honestly state when he first learned about the crimes committed by McCarrick, who abused his authority with seminarians and priests.”

But, it seems like Pope has no intentions of stepping down from his role as reported by ANSA. Also, there is no provision so far that asks for the dismissal of a pope as the job comes along with a lifetime tenure that ceases to exist only post the death of the Pope or on his free will.