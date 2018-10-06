Chetan Bhagat makes his fourth mistake, accused of harassing a woman

Bestselling author Chetan Bhagat loves to stir up social media with contentious conversations. This time however, he’s at the receiving end of trouble. In a shocking turn of events, a woman has accused the ‘Three Mistakes of My Life' author of harassing her through text messages. The lady in question even has proof, a few screenshots of the conversation between Bhagat and her.

For context the person in question is a journalist he had only met in a professional capacity. https://t.co/WDLY0vAmJ5 — 🌈 Sheena (@weeny) October 6, 2018

The screenshots are viral on social media and clearly reveals that Chetan was trying to woo her. Chetan Bhagat has issued a public apology to his wife and the accuser on his official Facebook account. With the revelations of the damning conversation, the author is forced to take onus for his actions. Chetan states that the screenshots are real and even emphasizes that the conversation is old.

Chetan Bhagat is among the latest of several men who have been accused of sexual harassment. The skeletons began rolling out after actress Tanushree Dutta accused her co-star Nana Patekar to sexually harassing her on the set of the film Horn 'OK' Pleasss.

Many have found their voice since Tanushree’s allegations and we have a feeling, this is only getting started. Stay tuned to in.com to get your daily dose of scandalous news.