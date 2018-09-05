CPI(M) MLA PK Sasi, newest accused to join sexual harassment bandwagon

MLA PK Sasi has been accused by a female leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India of attempting to sexually abuse her, leading to the party initiating a probe. The CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury had confirmed to reporters that he had received a complaint on the issue.

Facebook/ComradePKS

"Yes, I have received the complaint yesterday and it has been forwarded to the Kerala unit. They have started enquiry proceedings into it. That is our usual practice," he was quoted as saying by the media.

According to reports, the victim had filed a complaint with CPI(M)’s national leadership, alleging that Sasi had tried to sexually abuse her at the party office located at Manarcaud in Palakkad.

Sasi however, claimed that he had no idea of the complaint, as per reports, going on to call it a “well planned conspiracy" that was hatched to politically malign him. "There are many people who want to destroy me politically. I have overcome several difficult times. I don't know about party-level inquiry. If a probe comes, I will face it as a good communist," he had said.

Facebook/ComradePKS

The party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reportedly said that the party is taking action on the complaint. On being asked if the matter was sent to the police, he said that the complaint was received by the party and it will be “handled in its own way.”