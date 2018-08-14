Donald Trump's nip-slip moment at an official meeting!

Donald Trump is quite infamous for trumping individuals with his faux-pas on various names and terms. Like he can pompously declare African nations "shitholes"? You get the drift. And right now, he is again hogging the limelight and the reason is... wait for it... a nip-slip! Well, not in the way you think though, and we are sure the imaginary sight must not be so desirous. Anyway, ahead of his meeting with India's PM Narendra Modi, Trump went ahead with his 'slip of tongue' and referred to Nepal as 'nipple'.

Sources who were part of this meeting revealed to Politico the mispronunciations of the President of the United States. Nepal wasn't the only one slipping the radar during his speech. He also referred to Bhutan as 'button' and imitated and mocked at the accent of Modi.

But slips in pronunciations isn't Trump's only weakness. His sense of timing is a bit warped too. The source revealed the US President would call any world leader in the middle of the night, irrespective of what the clock said. "When he wants to call someone, he wants to call someone. He’s more impulsive that way. He doesn’t think about what time it is or who it is," he said.

The world has two more years of this to handle.