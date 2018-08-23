Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual assault again

Harvey Weinstein might be in for a fresh trouble. A German actor, under the pseudonym of Emma Loman, has filed a civil lawsuit against Weinstein, charging him of raping her at the Cannes Film Festival, 2006. As per reports, the lawsuit elaborates that during the festival, Weinstein invited her to suite at the Le Majestic Hotel for a business meeting but was up to no real professionalism.

The lawsuit also explains why it took Emma so long t open up about it. “Fearful both that no one would believe her and the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent. It was only upon the late 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein’s wrongful actions ... that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein’s rape of her," it says.

Loman says she tried to refuse him but it didn't help since overpowered and raped her. Weinstein's lawyers, however, denied the allegation and plan to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The American producer was up for a big blow when in October 2017, a bunch of female Hollywood artistes together came out to share horrific incidents of being sexually assaulted by him, for as long as three decades! In total, almost 100 women including Amber Anderson, Judith Godreche, Eva Green, Liza Campbell and Angelina Jolie.