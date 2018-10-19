KWAN Founder Anirban Blah tries to commit suicide, saved just in time

Due to sexual harassment charges, Anirban Blah, the co-founder of Kwan Entertainment, tried to commit suicide in the wee hours of Friday morning. He was found near the old bridge of Vashi by the traffic police, where he allegedly tried to end his life. According to the Hindu, the incident occurred around 12:30 am and the cops managed to save him just in time, as they had received a tip-off. "We had information about an individual coming towards Vashi bridge to commit suicide. We couldn't take chance and we laid a trap there in dark," senior police inspector from Vashi traffic said.

Mr Blah was caught climbing over the barricades of the bridge by the police, and was made to get down immediately. "He was crying. He seemed very frustrated and depressed. We took him to the police chowky, offered him water and asked his problem to which he said that he was frustrated with the #MeToo allegations on him. He was depressed due to the defamation he and his family faced. He along with nine other partners had founded KWAN and after four girls alleged him of harrasment in #MeToo campaign, he was asked to resign," Mr Gaikwad said.

The traffic police informed his wife and handed him over to the Vashi Police thereafter. "The traffic police handed him to us but we haven't charged him as he has not done any (suicidal) act. He told us that he had come for a walk at the bridge. After his family reached, we handed him over to them," senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh from Vashi police station said.