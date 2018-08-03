Mehul Choksi shocker: Antigua says India cleared him

The government of Antigua said in a statement that Mehul Choksi, the businessman wanted for a billion dollar scam in India was cleared by the nation’s government agencies. The Caribbean country claimed that there were ‘stringent background checks’ on him and that they had received clearance certificates from the Mumbai Police and the External Affairs Ministry.

The Citizenship Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda said that while they conducted the background checks on the alleged fraudster, it discovered that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had investigated him twice. However, those cases had been closed. A statement from the CIU said that Choksi’s application was received in May 2017 along with all the required documents.

"The said police clearance certificate from the government of India, Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, certified that there was no adverse information against Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including visa for Antigua and Barbuda,” said the statement.

The CIU also said that if there was any warrant against Choksi in India while his application was processing, it should have been made available to the Interpol. Following the CIU’s statement, SEBI stated: “SEBI has neither received any request from the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of Antigua for updates on any investigation nor provided any such information to CIU”.