MeToo: Amit Shah promises to look into allegations against MJ Akbar

The #MeToo campaign is sweeping across India and some big names are surfacing. Among them are Bollywood stars, directors, producers, and the like. The world of journalism too is in a state of shock and senior journalists are being accused of sexual misconduct. One of the biggest names, however, is that of journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Multiple women have recounted instances of when the BJP leader has forced himself on them. Now, after days of an eerie silence from his leaders, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah has said that the allegations against MJ Akbar would be looked into.

"Dekhna padega ki yeh sach hai ya galat (We will have to see if the allegations are true or false)," Shah said when speaking to a news channel. "We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it. You can also post something using my name. We will definitely look into the issue," he added.

Scores of women have made accusations about MJ Akbar’s predatory behaviour The women have described Akbar’s tactic of conducting meetings and taking interviews in hotel rooms.

MJ Akbar currently serves as the Minister of State of External Affairs in the Narendra Modi government and is in Nigeria as of Saturday. The man has not made a statement in his defence yet but is sure to be hunted down when he returns to the country on Sunday.