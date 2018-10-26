MeToo hits Britain: Sir Philip Green accused of harassment

The MeToo campaign has sent many heads rolling across the planet. The latest name in this list is Britain’s Sir Philip Green, a businessman in the country’s Parliament. Green’s reputation was ruined after severe backlash following claims of sexual harassment and racism emerged against him, reports Daily Mail.

One day you have it all, millions in the bank a big boat and a history of getting one over people.

Then the next day it all goes to shit.#philipgreen #karmaisabitch — Craig (@craigest1979) October 25, 2018

The publication reported that the billionaire tried to ban newspapers from reporting allegations of bullying with the use of some controversial gagging orders on former staff. His injunction got worse when Lord Peter Hain, a former government minister named him in Parliament.

Thank you .@PeterHain for standing up and speaking out about #PhilipGreen 👏🏻💪🏻 — Holly Maltby (@HollyMaltby) October 25, 2018

Green stated later that he ‘categorically and wholly' denies all the claims of 'unlawful sexual or racist behaviour' that were made against him. Meanwhile, the British people have threatened a boycott of Green’s Arcadia Group. Many even asked to remove his knighthood and a hashtag #PinkNotGreen is reportedly trending in the country.

#PhilipGreen has been named ! Hmmmm I told Journalists about him Years ago and many ‘other’ things about him. Me and Philip have met in the past ... if you see where I’m going 😉 — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) October 25, 2018

It's funny, I thought it was going to be he him. #PhilipGreen pic.twitter.com/9v33rUVJAY — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) October 25, 2018

Though the allegations against Green kept him anonymous in the eyes of the public, Lord Hain used his parliamentary privilege to reveal the businessman’s name. Lord Hain said that it was in the public interest' that allegations against Green were aired.