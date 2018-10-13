image
Saturday, October 13th 2018
English
#MeToo: CNN journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment

Scandals

#MeToo: CNN journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 13 2018, 9.44 am
back
#MeToo movementBJPCNNMajlie de Puy KampMeTooMJ AkbarNarendra ModiSexual HarassmentSmriti IraniSushma Swaraj
nextPrashant Jha, Political Editor at Hindustan Times, steps down after sexual harassment accusations
ALSO READ

Adhyayan Suman: I was shamed for my #MeToo story

#MeToo: Anurag Kashyap distances himself from accused Mukesh Chhabra

#MeToo movement: Saloni Chopra welcomes support from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna