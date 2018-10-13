MeToo: CNN journalist accuses MJ Akbar of sexual harassment

The #Metoo movement is sweeping across India and taking with it the high and mighty. From senior Bollywood actors to directors to esteemed journalists, a new name is being accused of sexual harassment almost on an hourly basis. Among the big names that have cropped up is one of India’s most senior journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Many women, mostly young journalists have made damning claims against him and here’s another one.

I extended my hand to him in gratitude, he shoved his 55-yr-old tongue down my 18-yr-old throat. https://t.co/WLTyMndJYd — Majlie de Puy Kamp (@MajliedePuyKamp) October 12, 2018

US based-CNN reporter Majlie de Puy Kamp was in India at the time and was interning for The Asian Age, a paper run by Akbar. The incident took place on Kamp’s last working day when she went to thank Akbar for the opportunity. As per a report by HuffPost, she claims he grabbed her and kissed her.

"He got up and walked around his desk to where I was sitting, so I also got up and I extended my hand. He grabbed me right under my shoulders, on my arms, and pulled me in and kissed me on my mouth and forced his tongue into my mouth, and I just stood there,” she was quoted as saying by HuffPost.

"I extended my hand to him in gratitude, he shoved his 55-yr-old tongue down my 18-yr-old throat," Kamp tweeted.

MJ Akbar is serving in the Narendra Modi government as Minister for State in the External Affairs department. Akbar, who is currently Nigeria on an official tour and is expected to return to India on Sunday, hasn’t made a comment in his defence.

His senior minister, Sushma Swaraj, refused to make a comment when asked about him at a recent press briefing. However, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the “gentleman concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue".